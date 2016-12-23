WATCH: Black mother calls cops on white man who choked her son – but she gets arrested instead

A black woman identified as Jacqueline Craig and her daughter were violently apprehended and jailed by a white Fort Worth, Texas police officer after Craig tried to explain that her white neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son.

The video, which circulated on social media, shows the unidentified officer conferring with a white man, then heading over to Craig. She tells the officer that the man choked her 7-year-old son because he claimed her son threw some papers on the ground. In response, the cop asks her why she didn’t teach her son “not to litter.” Craig reasonably points out that regardless of his behavior, the man has no right to manhandle her child. “Why not?” the officer retorts.

Craig tells the officer that he shouldn’t tell her how to raise her kids.