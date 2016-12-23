On Thursday’s episode of the Rachel Maddow Show, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and soon-to-be White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, failed miserably to defend the president-elect’s new proposal that the United States expand its nuclear arsenal.
Conway alternated between playing dumb about U.S. nuclear policy and pretending that Trump never proposed the nuclear expansion in the first place.
Rachel Maddow Destroys Kellyanne Conway On Trump's Proposal To Expand Nuclear Weapons
