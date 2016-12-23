Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1394 Seeds: 15200 Comments: 82146 Since: Oct 2008

Rachel Maddow Destroys Kellyanne Conway On Trump's Proposal To Expand Nuclear Weapons

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On Thursday’s episode of the Rachel Maddow Show, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and soon-to-be White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, failed miserably to defend the president-elect’s new proposal that the United States expand its nuclear arsenal.

Conway alternated between playing dumb about U.S. nuclear policy and pretending that Trump never proposed the nuclear expansion in the first place.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor