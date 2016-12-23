During a marathon annual press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin said he didn't think it was important to know who hacked the Democratic party in the US.
"The losing side always tries to pass the buck," he said at the conference in Moscow, Russia, adding later that "no one believed Trump would win, except us."
Russian President Vladimir Putin asks 'is it really important' who hacked Democrats?
