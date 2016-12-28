The false claim that there is a genocide against white people is a key rallying cry used by organized white supremacists to justify racist violence targeting people of color, Muslims and Jews. With the rise of Donald Trump, who promptly appointed white nationalist Steve Bannon as his chief strategist, those forces will soon have a direct line to the White House.
Debunking the Latest Breitbart-Promoted Right-Wing Racist Paranoid Buzzword
Wed Dec 28, 2016
