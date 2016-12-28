Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1404 Seeds: 15233 Comments: 82352 Since: Oct 2008

After weeks of controversy, a West Virginia official was fired for racist comments about Michelle Obama

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: fusion.net
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

More than six weeks have passed since a West Virginia woman was suspended from her job for calling Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” on Facebook.

A lot can happen in six weeks. For example, every actor or musicianyou have ever loved has since died. But also, the woman who called the First Lady an ape was reinstated at her job—and then lost it again.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor