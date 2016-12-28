More than six weeks have passed since a West Virginia woman was suspended from her job for calling Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” on Facebook.
A lot can happen in six weeks. For example, every actor or musicianyou have ever loved has since died. But also, the woman who called the First Lady an ape was reinstated at her job—and then lost it again.
After weeks of controversy, a West Virginia official was fired for racist comments about Michelle Obama
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:26 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment