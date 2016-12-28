Donald Trump's 'anti-establishment' cabinet owns more wealth than the annual GDP of 87 countries

Todd Ricketts, Trump’s pick for deputy commerce secretary, has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, and the new secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, is worth $2.5bn.
Altogether, the cabinet is worth an estimated $14.5bn. That’s more than the GDP of 87 countries (or 14 countries combined,) according to UN data from 2014.
And Trump still has a few picks left to make.
Unsurprisingly, there are worries Trump's cabinet will make decisions to benefit their own bulging bank accounts.
