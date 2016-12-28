Newsvine

Confederate Flag-Lovin' GOP Rep. Arrested For Beating And Threatening To Kill Wife In Front Of Kids

Another “family values” Republican lawmaker is in trouble with the law.

On Tuesday, South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley, 37, was taken into custody by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree domestic violence, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The alleged victim was Corley’s wife of 12 years. According to reports, the victim told authorities that Corley became physical during an argument and started punching her in the head and face. His wife said that he stopped beating her after he had noticed his children screaming. According to his wife, Corley then left the residence and returned from his vehicle with a 9mm pistol.

