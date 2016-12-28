Joseph Farah: Obama Gave 'Tacit Support Of Terrorism' With UN Vote

WorldNetDaily editor Joseph Farah said in a column yesterday that President Obama should be held responsible for any future terrorist attacks against Israel after the U.S. decided to abstain from a United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution calling on Israel to cease construction on settlements in the West Bank.

Farah claimed that President Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry and United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power have given “encouragement, aid and comfort to the terrorists” behind “constant, bloody attacks on the Jewish state.”