House GOP Solves Gun Violence, By Fining Democrats Who Had Sit-In About Gun Violence

It took them a while, but House Republicans are finally taking some direct action in response to Democrats’ June sit-in calling for a vote on gun safety measures like closing the gun-show loophole for background checks and barring sales of guns to those on terrorist watch lists. No, don’t be silly, it’s not any legislation on doing either of those things — the GOP already blew away those proposals with extreme prejudice. But at least they’re proposing rules to punish any more disruptive sit-ins, which are a threat to good order and getting work done in the House, at least during the few weeks each year the House actually “works.”