It took them a while, but House Republicans are finally taking some direct action in response to Democrats’ June sit-in calling for a vote on gun safety measures like closing the gun-show loophole for background checks and barring sales of guns to those on terrorist watch lists. No, don’t be silly, it’s not any legislation on doing either of those things — the GOP already blew away those proposals with extreme prejudice. But at least they’re proposing rules to punish any more disruptive sit-ins, which are a threat to good order and getting work done in the House, at least during the few weeks each year the House actually “works.”
House GOP Solves Gun Violence, By Fining Democrats Who Had Sit-In About Gun Violence
Wed Dec 28, 2016
