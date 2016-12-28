Sorry, Christofascists, You Don't Defend The First Amendment By Shredding It

Donald Trump’s administration and transition into said administration has been such an unmitigated shit show that it’s sucked all the air out of the room in terms of what else is going on in our government. One story that seems to be percolating just below the surface, waiting to explode like the verbal diarrhea that flows so freely from religious conservatives’ mouths is the so-called “First Amendment Defense Act” that social conservatives and Christofascists like Ted Cruz plan to try and ram through Congress and onto President Fuckwit’s desk, and as anyone with even a passive knowledge of Republican hypocrisy might assume, the law would do the utter opposite of what its title indicates.

Advocates for LGBTQ quality have called FADA “devastating” to their cause, should it pass through Congress and get signed into law by Trump. FADA would allow states to ignore the Supreme Court and lower bench rulings that make discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender illegal, and keep right on being hateful, ignorant shit heads, only also with the full blessing of the federal government.