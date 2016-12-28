Man Who Still Believes Obama Is A Kenyan Socialist Dictator Ready For Democrats To 'Get Over' Trump

For the last eight years, Clem O’Connell believes the United States has been “under siege and threat of constant, hostile takeover” by President Barack Hussein Obama and his presidential administration. O’Connell calls himself a “proud birther” because “the truth is more important than being right.” Clem not only believes that Obama wasn’t born in Hawaii, but that he is also a secret socialist, trained by George Soros to “take America down from within.”

O’Connell recently told his podcast’s audience that he was “very pleased” to see Republican politicians and pundits excoriating people who have been protesting the election of President Donald Trump because, as Clem says, “libtards just need to chill out and get over” the election.

“Jeez Louise, libtards,” Clem bellowed out at his audience, “when are you going to just stop crying like little snowflakes and get back to your safe spaces?”