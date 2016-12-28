Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1405 Seeds: 15241 Comments: 82383 Since: Oct 2008

Michael Savage: Trump Saved White Children From Slavery

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: rightwingwatch.org
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On an episode of his radio program posted online yesterday, Michael Savage declared that Donald Trump’s election has relieved his concerns about his future and the future of the country.

No longer, Savage said, does he fear that the government is spying on him and that “the FBI is going to throw a black bag over my head and take me away one night,” as he did under the “monster” Obama.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor