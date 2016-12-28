On an episode of his radio program posted online yesterday, Michael Savage declared that Donald Trump’s election has relieved his concerns about his future and the future of the country.
No longer, Savage said, does he fear that the government is spying on him and that “the FBI is going to throw a black bag over my head and take me away one night,” as he did under the “monster” Obama.
Michael Savage: Trump Saved White Children From Slavery
