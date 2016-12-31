NC judge cites 'risk to free and fair elections,' orders temporary halt to Republican power grab

Republicans in North Carolina introduced a bill that was a shocking and unprecedented power grab, attempting to strip power from incoming Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper:

The legislation proposed by Republicans would reduce the number of state government employees Cooper can hire and fire at will from 1,500 to 300, strip the governor of the power to appoint trustees to the University of North Carolina and give it to the General Assembly, and require Senate confirmation for Cabinet appointments. Another proposal would shift control of one state office from the governor to the lieutenant governor — who will still be a Republican next year.