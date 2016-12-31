As of Friday, United States police officers shot and killed 957 people in 2016, according to a Washington Post database that tracks police shooting incidents throughout the year. Although the number is still considerably high, it’s still 36 deaths shy of 2015’s number of people shot and killed by police, which accounted for 991 deaths.

Along with more deaths in 2015, there were more black people shot and killed by police last year. In 2015, 258 black people were shot and killed by cops while only 228 black people were shot and killed in 2016.