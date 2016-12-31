New York City Restaurant Faces Allegations of Racism

An upscale New York City restaurant is being sued in federal court, and the lawsuit reveals some shocking accusations of discrimination against minority customers — racist code words and intentionally bad service.

In a lawsuit filed on Dec. 16 in the Southern District Court of New York, servers Renato Barreto and David Kant claim that Bagatelle, a French bistro in the Meatpacking District of New York City, engaged in customer service practices that are "reminiscent of restaurants in the 1950s that openly an egregiously promoted segregation and created rules to exclude minorities from their establishments."