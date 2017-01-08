Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1418 Seeds: 15298 Comments: 82665 Since: Oct 2008

Britiain facing 'catastophic' Brexit because Government is dismissing trade experts

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 5:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Britain is likely to suffer a “catastrophic” Brexit because the Government is “ignoring” the advice of its own trade experts, a senior Canadian diplomat has said.

Jason Langrish, who was closely involved in the 10 years of negotiations that eventually led to a EU-Canada trade deal, said a British agreement with Europe was likely to take a decade to negotiate and, in the meantime, Britain could see its economy shrink by 4 per cent.

It comes days after the UK's ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, resigned from his position and criticised "muddled-thinking” and “ill-founded arguments” on Brexit - comments that were widely interpreted as an attack on government ministers

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor