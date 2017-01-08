Christian Couple Responsible For Murdering Child Prayed While He Died

Parents are supposed to be responsible, and they’re supposed to take care of their children. Far too often among Christians in this country you find parents who put their own faith above their child’s well-being, and many times, it leads to situations like the one that poor Seth found himself in before he died — in a pool of his own vomit, covered in therapeutic honey and open sores, wearing a diaper, with his parents praying for him on the morning of March 30, 2015. I wish that was a sentence I didn’t have to say, but that’s exactly what happened.