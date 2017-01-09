Meghan McCain Tries Telling Meryl Streep To Stop Bashing Trump, Gets Demolished On Twitter

For unknown reasons, Meghan McCain has managed to position herself as the “voice of young Republicans” despite her only qualification being that her dad is the guy who lost to Barack Obama and left us with Sarah Palin. As part of her duties as Top Young Con, she occasionally goes onto Twitter to lecture liberals on what they are doing wrong. On Sunday, America may have finally reached its patience with this tired routine.

McCain was upset that Meryl Streep took the opportunity at the Golden Globes to drag Trump for his intolerance and cruelty.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others – we all lose.”