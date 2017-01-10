Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for the murders of nine black church members during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.
Roof was convicted last month of 33 federal charges, including murder and hate crimes. They jury returned after deliberating over his sentence for about three hours on Tuesday to announce their decision that he should be executed.
He is the first person to face execution for a federal hate crime conviction.
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for the murders of nine black church members
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 2:56 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment