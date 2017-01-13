Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1421 Seeds: 15320 Comments: 82798 Since: Oct 2008

Lindsey Graham: Imagine GOP Reaction If a Democrat Criticized Intel Community Like Trump Did

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:50 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Earlier today Senator Lindsey Graham lamented some of President-elect Donald Trump‘s criticisms of the intel community:

“I don’t think it is helpful for the Commander-in-Chief to question the competency, loyalty of those who are risking their lives to defend the nation, and the last thing I would say about anybody working in the intelligence community is to compare them to Nazi Germany.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor