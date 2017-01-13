Earlier today Senator Lindsey Graham lamented some of President-elect Donald Trump‘s criticisms of the intel community:
“I don’t think it is helpful for the Commander-in-Chief to question the competency, loyalty of those who are risking their lives to defend the nation, and the last thing I would say about anybody working in the intelligence community is to compare them to Nazi Germany.”
Lindsey Graham: Imagine GOP Reaction If a Democrat Criticized Intel Community Like Trump Did
Fri Jan 13, 2017
