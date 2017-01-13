DOJ sues city that has never elected a black city council member

In what is likely the Obama administration’s last voting rights enforcement action, the Justice Department sued the city of Eastpointe, Michigan this week for watering down the voting power of its black residents. Though more than one-third of the city’s voting population is black, no black individual has ever been elected or appointed to the city council or school board in Eastpointe, and no black official has ever represented the town in the state legislature or in Congress. The lawsuit contends that this is due to the establishment of at-large voting — a Jim Crow-era system that enables the majority white population to keep even a sizable racial minority group from achieving any political representation. Instead of separating the city into districts, where each neighborhood elects a member to represent them, all city residents vote for every member of the council. This system has existed in the Detroit suburb since 1929.