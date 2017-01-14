German court rules that firebombing a synagogue is not anti-Semitic

A synagogue burning in Germany is perhaps among the most literal illustrations of anti-Semitism imaginable.
But apparently, not all synagogue burnings are equal.
This week a German regional court ruled that the 2014 firebombing of a synagogue in Wuppertal, a region just east of Düsseldorf, was an act of criminal arson, but not anti-Semitic. Instead, the court found it was a protest against Israel, even though the synagogue was obviously not in Israel and those who worship there are Jews, not Israelis.
