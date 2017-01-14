The Women's March on Washington just released an incredibly radical feminist platform

Just eight days ahead of its main event, The Women’s March on Washington, a protest against the incoming administration, released a wide-reaching and radically inclusive platform. The document’s forcefully progressive agenda pushes for an end to police brutality, supports equal pay (especially for women of color), wants to see unions strengthened, demands a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, seeks to expand and protect the rights of LGBTQ people, and calls for protecting the right to choose.

There are currently 187,000 people marked as “attending” the march on Facebook. The release of this platform marks an incredibly powerful political statement as the country moves into an era of serious opposition.