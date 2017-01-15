White College Republicans Howl As Protesters Shut Down 'Alt-Right' Super Douche Event (VIDEO)

College Republicans at University of California Davis (UC Davis) canceled speeches from “alt-right” talking head Milo Yiannopoulos and Big Pharma bro Martin Shkreli amid protests Friday night.

Apparently, the “special snowflakes” who run the College Republicans chapter at UC Davis and invited these wolf’s heads onto the campus can’t handle a little free speech. USA Today reports:

‘University police put up barricades as protesters shouting “shut it down” grew increasingly rowdy in the hours leading up to the talks. The UC Davis College Republicans, who sponsored the event, chose to cancel about a half-hour before the event began.’