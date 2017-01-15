There’s one President in recent years who will exit the White House without scandal having plagued his two terms in office. President Barack Obama will not leave office with scandals such as George W. Bush had to face, or Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan. Resignations occurred but there was no wrongdoing by President Obama. History will look back fondly on him.
There Have Been More Scandals During Trump's Last Two Weeks Than In Obama's Entire Presidency
