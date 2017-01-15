On January 2, 2017, a small, distinctive, and beautiful world in our midst moved a bit closer to its own end. The first Monday of the New Year saw the passing of Sister Frances Carr, one of the last three remaining Shakers.
Sister Frances was a member of the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester, Maine who spent her life teaching and writing about her experiences as a member of the ever-dwindling, idiosyncratic Protestant denomination. Brother Arnold Hadd, one of those who survive her, reported that Sister Frances died “surrounded in love, tears and Shaker songs.”
With the Death of One of the Last Three Shakers, an American Religious Tradition Takes a Step Closer to Extinction
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment