Wells Fargo has a ridiculous reason for rejecting a Baltimore teacher's Black Lives Matter debit card design

Baltimore teacher Rachel Nash took to Facebook “feeling pissed off” after she submitted a design for a personalized Wells Fargo debit card, emblazoned with a raised fist and the words Black Lives Matter, only to have the bank reject the design.

“Wells Fargo offers the opportunity to submit a custom debit card design. I created one in MS Paint (taking it back to elementary skill sets) that said BLACK LIVES MATTER. It was rejected. When I called to inquire about why, I was told that Wells Fargo rejected the background because they didn’t want to be associated with any ‘anti-social or offensive organizations.’ On hold for a supervisor,” Nash wrote on Thursday.