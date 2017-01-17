370 Cities Across The World Just Announced Trump Inauguration Protests

The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump is being met with mass trepidation from not just Americans, but by millions of people around the world. That much is evident in the fact that there will be 370 “sister marches” on six continents that are expected to draw over 700,000 people across the world, protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump. 55 marches have been planned in cities from Paris to Nairobi to Sydney, reports the Huffington Post.