Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1432 Seeds: 15353 Comments: 82986 Since: Oct 2008

370 Cities Across The World Just Announced Trump Inauguration Protests

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: occupydemocrats.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:17 AM
Discuss:

The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump is being met with mass trepidation from not just Americans, but by millions of people around the world. That much is evident in the fact that there will be 370 “sister marches” on six continents that are expected to draw over 700,000 people across the world, protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump. 55 marches have been planned in cities from Paris to Nairobi to Sydney, reports the Huffington Post.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor