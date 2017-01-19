The President Barack Obama Appreciation Thread

In little over 24 hours President Barack Obama will leave the White House in the hands of a giant orange headed ego. Bigly sad. But as we say goodbye to him, rather then wasting space slagging off the waste of space that is too take his place, let us spend some time appreciating the man who:

Killed the biggest threat to Western Security in the last 50 years

Showed grace and poise under a relentless barrage of racist bullshit

Gay marriage

How many jobs did he add to the economy??? Oh, millions

Iran

Michelle and the girls

Obamacare

Reform of Wall Street

Repealing DADT

Cuba

I could go on but you get the feeling. Show your appreciation.