The fabled Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are just finishing breakfast while checking their saddles. Death, Famine, War and Conquest will soon saddle up and ride to Washington where they will arrive just in time for Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration. “We’re all jolly excited,” said Conquest. “Well, I am anyway. The other three aren’t known for being the happy-go-lucky types, of course.”
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse make final checks
