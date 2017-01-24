New North Carolina bill would make it an offence to call ex-Governor a 'homophobic a**hole'

A law has been proposed in North Carolina to make it a crime to call former Governor Pat McCrory a homophobic a**hole.

Republican Governor Pat McCrory was booted out of office in November’s election after the state lost a string of big investment ventures, thanks to his decision to sign anti-LGBT law HB2, which voided all local ordinances protecting LGBT rights, banned transgender people from using their preferred bathroom, and permitted businesses to discriminate against LGBT people on the grounds of religious belief.