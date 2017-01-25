Newsvine

Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. That's dreadful. We must have another election now

This torrent of fabrications from the new White House has to stop. We are at flood stage already and how long has it been? Not even a week? There must be something we can do before the banks of truth and decency rupture irreparably and drown the lot of us. Actually, there is. 

President Donald Trump welcomed a group of congressional leaders to the White House on Monday night and stated that he only lost the popular vote in November to Hillary Clinton because hordes of undocumented residents had voted when they shouldn’t have. (Not for him, he evidently assumed.) Between three and five million cast ballots illegally, he contended.

