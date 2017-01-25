Newsvine

Pro-Trump NY lawmaker: Deport 'Mochelle' and her kids to Kenya if 'Muslim' Obama criticizes our guns

Source: Raw Story
A Republican lawmaker in St. Lawrence County, New York faces disciplinary action after posting a racist rant on Facebook about former President Barack Obama on Jan. 5, 2017.

In his post, Joel LaPierre shared an article about Congress making it easier to carry handguns as we enter Donald Trump’s administration. LaPierre’s commentary with the post then referred to Obama as “BIG EARS.” He wrote, “you and your muslim brothers did your best to destroy this great country and you failed.”

