Texas mosque goes up in flames hours after White House announces Muslim ban

Police in Victoria, Texas are investigating a mysterious fire that burned down a mosque late Friday night, reports KTRK.

According to Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler, he has asked for additional help from the state as part of his investigation of the torching of the Islamic Center of Victoria.

Fire officials state the fire began about 2 a.m. local time, just hours after the White House issued an executive order limiting the travel of visitors or immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East.