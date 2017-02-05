Newsvine

BREAKING: Appeals court: No travel ban for now

A federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the US government's initial request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes its final decision after a federal judge halted the program on Friday.
What this means is that the ruling by US District Court Judge James Robart suspending the ban will remain in place -- for now.

