White House Press Secretary said on Wednesday that he hoped that if Coretta Scott King were still alive that she would support the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R – AL) for attorney general.
King, the late widow of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., had originally opposed Sessions’s nomination for a federal judgeship in the 1980s on the grounds that he had allegedly tried to “intimidate and chill the exercise of the ballot” by African Americans.
Sean Spicer: 'I can only hope that if Coretta Scott King was still with us,' she'd support Jeff Sessions
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 2:51 AM
