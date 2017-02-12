Newsvine

'OK, Children!': Bill Akins Mocks Town Hall Crowd After He's Booed for Claiming There Are ACA Death Panels

View Original Article: | Mediaite
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:47 AM
During a town hall for Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) today, the secretary of the county’s Republican Party was met with loud jeers and chants of “liar” when he made the claim that there’s a “death panel” provision in the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking to the crowd, Bill Akins attempted to explain why he was against Obamacare, but found resistance after he made a specific claim.

“Here’s the problem I have with the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “Number one, there is a provision in there that anyone over the age of 74 has to go before what is effectively a death panel.”

