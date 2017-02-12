More Than Half Of Trumpalos Think Bowling Green Massacre Shows Importance Of Muslim Ban

Polls are always enlightening, even if they only represent a sample size of the population, and there’s plenty to say about how enlightening the new Friday poll out of Public Policy Polling is.

For instance, 51% of Trump voters say that the Bowling Green Massacre shows why Trump’s Immigration plan is needed, to just a measly 23% of whom that either live in reality or haven’t taken the meme yet:

