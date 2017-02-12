Newsvine

Reports: CIA Denies Security Clearance For Top Flynn Aide

A top aide picked by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was rejected for a critical security clearance, effectively ending the aide's ability to serve in a position on the National Security Council, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Robin Townley, Flynn's pick for the NSC's senior director for Africa, was denied for a "Sensitive Compartmented Information" clearance, unnamed sources told Politico and ABC News. Without that clearance, Townley cannot serve on the NSC post, according to the reports.

