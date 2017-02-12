ICE Spent A Week Lying To The Public With Trumplike Disregard For Transparency

Friday night, Rachel Maddow discussed the surge in immigration raids under the geas of Trump's war on Latinos. While the surge itself was not surprising in the context of Trump's racist rhetoric, the fact that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) lied about them is a signal that things are about to take an ugly turn in America.

In response to this unnecessary and obvious dishonesty, California Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) blasted ICE:

“I appreciate that ICE finally disclosed details about their recent raids, but stunned to learn that ICE’s public comments made yesterday were blatantly false. When news first broke of raids happening across Southern California yesterday, ICE told the media that reports of 100 immigrants being arrested were ‘grossly exaggerated’ yet today they admit they arrested 160 people.“ICE also told numerous media outlets that yesterday was a “routine” day which it most clearly was not. And they have yet to disclose the exact crimes each person was convicted of to support their arrests.“The disconnect between what was coming out of the ICE Regional Office yesterday and what was publicly disclosed today is deeply troubling and needs to be fully explained by the Trump Administration.