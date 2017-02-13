How can feminists reach conservative white women?

We didn’t see it coming. When I say “we,” I mean the pro-feminist, liberal left. But it is not just the pro-feminist, liberal left paying the price for Trump's election in the form of imminent restrictions on human rights. The right to be treated with dignity and respect, the freedom to choose how we appear in public, the right to cross borders, the choice to have children or not, even the right to an inhabitable planet: these rights are now at risk for all women.

Black women knew what was at stake. Women of colour voted overwhelmingly for Clinton:“94 per cent of black women supported her, as did 68 per cent of Latino women. I think of the placard of an African-American woman in a photograph posted by a New York City friend the day after the Women’s March, which read: "Black Women Tried to SAVE Y’ALL!!! #94%".