The Environmental Protection Agency shall terminate on December 31, 2018.

Thu Feb 16, 2017
That’s H. R. 861. Not the title of H. R. 861, it’s the whole bill. The Environmental Protection Agency shall terminate on December 31, 2018. The bill, introduced by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz and co-sponsored by Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, Mississippi’s Steven Palazzo, and Georgia’s Barry Loudermilk doesn’t bother with anything like wondering what happens to the data the agency collects, or the enforcement the agency carries out. It doesn’t sweat the details of employees or contracts. There’s nothing about what happens to the Clean Air Act, or the Clean Water Act, or the Endangered Species Act, or … anything at all.

