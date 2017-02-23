Trump's Deportation Force Just Yanked Girl With Brain Tumor From Hospital

Common cause has been found between individuals who hate undocumented immigrants in the United States, and those who are against the concept of individuals having a right to receive the healthcare they require to live. A 26-year-old undocumented woman has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over a year and during that time, she developed a brain tumor. After the woman was transported from ICE’s Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas to a local hospital to receive treatment, ICE agents just removed the woman from the hospital in chains. Trump and his sycophants are undoubtedly rejoicing in the suffering of a dying undocumented immigrant.