White couple weep as judge gives them 28 years in prison for interrupting a black child's eighth birthday party with Confederate flags, racist slurs and armed threats

A young Georgia couple cried in court as they were sentence to a total of 28 years in prison on Monday for committing a hate crime at a young child's birthday party.

Kayla Rae Norton, 25, and Jose Ismael Torres, 26, drove with a caravan of trucks waving confederate flags and antagonizing a Douglasville, Georgia family as they celebrated a boy's eighth birthday party in 2015.

Norton expressed regret for her actions that day as she was forgiven in a court room by one of the party's attendees, who told them that 'life is too short for hate'. 

 

