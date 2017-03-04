An amusing tactic of progressive activism came to light in November of last year. Taking advantage of the fact that when you make a donation to Planned Parenthood in someone’s name that person will receive a thank-you letter, people started donating in the name of Vice President Mike Pence, a notorious opponent of women’s reproductive rights.
Right-wing pastor freaks out after people donate to Planned Parenthood in his name
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 6:03 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment