Carson: Some Immigrants Came To America 'In The Bottom Of Slave Ships'

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Monday that some slaves brought to America against their will were “immigrants” who “had a dream” that their families would be able to pursue “prosperity and happiness in this land.”

Carson’s remarks came during a speech to employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Carson was confirmed as the department’s secretary last Thursday. As he spoke, the words “Welcome to the HUD Family Secretary Carson!” appeared on a screen behind him.

