A man was arrested for having sex with a fence

Texan Eliodoro Estala is facing an indecent exposure charge after a neighbour reported she had witnessed the 32 year old, naked, "having sex with a fence."

According to an arrest affidavit spotted by the smoking gun, Diana Vasquez spotted Estala urinating around 11.25am on Wednesday 1 March.

When Estala realised Vazquez had begun to record him with her phone, he allegedly "took off his clothes".