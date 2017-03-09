Texan Eliodoro Estala is facing an indecent exposure charge after a neighbour reported she had witnessed the 32 year old, naked, "having sex with a fence."
According to an arrest affidavit spotted by the smoking gun, Diana Vasquez spotted Estala urinating around 11.25am on Wednesday 1 March.
When Estala realised Vazquez had begun to record him with her phone, he allegedly "took off his clothes".
A man was arrested for having sex with a fence
