NH Republicans Vote To Keep Legal Marriage Age For Girls At 13 (VIDEO)

In New Hampshire, it’s perfectly legal for a man to marry a 13-year-old girl. And thanks to Republicans voting down a bill to raise the marriage age, it’ll stay that way.

On Thursday, The Concord Monitor reported the state’s GOP-led House rejected a bill that would have raised the marriage age to 18. The current legal marriage age allows 13-year-old girls and 14-year-old boys to marry as long as they have consent from their parents and a judge signs off on it.