The politics of Judge Dredd

It can be easy to dismiss Judge Dredd. Critics have often turned their noses up at its extreme satire, from morbidly obese activists campaigning for extra food to fads for giant noses and drug-induced ugliness. Just last week, one commentator labeled the comic either a power fantasy for Nazis or a too-subtle piece of lefty irony.

But despite all the absurdities, Dredd remains not only one of Britain's most successful comic creations, but also one of the most relevant sci-fi stories of our time. Here is a comic strip that predicted everything from labour automation to the rise of authoritarian government to the banning of smoking in public. We should be deeply unnerved by how much its writers got right. For a too-subtle satire, Judge Dredd currently seems terrifyingly on the nose.