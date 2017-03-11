Dem uses new tactic to get Trump's tax returns

Democrats are trying a new tactic in their campaign to get their hands on President Trump's tax returns.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Friday introduced a "resolution of inquiry" directing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to provide the House with copies of 10 years of Trump's tax returns, as well as any information the department has on Trump's debt held by foreign governments and companies, investments in foreign countries and businesses, and use of tax-avoidance maneuvers.